We're Winning & They Know It

Hoax Busting: Bloodbathgate

* We have grown powerful.

* It is impossible for libs to control the narrative any more.

* We are in charge now — not them.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 18 March 2024

https://rumble.com/v4jzcfc-we-fought-back-and-won-ep.-2209-03182024.html