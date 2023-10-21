The Israeli Air Force Continued to Carry Out Strikes on the Gaza Strip through Night - Even as first truck was delivering humanitarian aid

The Israeli Air Force continued to carry out strikes on the Gaza Strip.

According to preliminary data, 12 Palestinians, including eight children, were killed as a result of shelling of a residential building in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

They write that at night a truck with humanitarian aid entered Gaza through the Rafah checkpoint from Egypt; there were the most necessary medicines.

Egyptian Red Crescent:

"Twenty trucks with medical supplies and food products crossed the Rafah checkpoint, the cargo was handed over to the Palestinian Red Crescent"

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the summit in Cairo that the Hamas attack on Israel cannot serve as a justification for the actions of the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip.

"The UN chief said the condemnable Hamas attack on Israel could never justify collective punishment of the Palestinians," The Times of Israel reported. The only “realistic basis for genuine peace and security,” according to Guterres, may be the creation of a Palestinian state.

Please be aware that these bombings, buster bombs are overkill and happening by the Zionists day and night on these Palestinians that live under Israel's total control. Their water and food, everything entering Palestine is given much less than what other free people have available, food and water limited and turned off during this time since this started 14 days ago. They are not allowed to leave, total control. How long could you live like this without rebelling and fighting back? Evidently, Israel wants to kill as many pedestrians in their home buildings and as fast as they can get away with. This is totally about genocide and taking more land. The rest living they want moved out. A Christian hospital and Christian Greek Orthodox church bombed, and more hospitals. Zionists want to be the satanic rulers of the world.



