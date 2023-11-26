© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr. said - If Elected he would FREE Julian Assange and Pardon Edward Snowden on his First Day as President.
That's great, should have been done long ago. Trump should have but he failed.
-- not said;
but maybe on the second day, he could take history lessons on who the Golan Heights belong to.