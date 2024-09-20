The IDF just carried out an airstrike on a high-rise building in the capital of Lebanon, Beirut. Thumbnail higher view, down on left 2nd floor was target.

According to the reports, there are several casualties.

An Israel Defense Forces spokesman confirmed the attack, which was carried out by an F-35 fighter jet.

The Saudi Al-Arabiya network, publishes from its sources, that the target of the attack, Ibrahim Akila, was killed.



Akila was the operational leader in Hezbollah - the head of the pyramid of military activity, especially after the assassination of Hezbollah Chief of Staff Fouad Sakar at the end of July.



The US placed a $7 million bounty on Akila's head (higher than Fouad Shakar's) for his part in the bombing of the American embassy in Lebanon in 1983 in which 63 people were killed.

Adding:

Channel 12 correspondent:-

Inside the targeted building in Beirut:

There was a meeting inside the building between senior Palestinian officials and senior Hezbollah officials.

The number of people killed in the Israeli strike on the southern suburb of Beirut has risen to 8, with 59 wounded, Al Jadeed reports, citing Lebanon's Ministry of Health.

Adding:

Lebanese News Agency: 5 children were martyred in Israeli attacks on Beirut's southern suburb.

Adding latest update:

Al Jazeera, from a Lebanese security source:

- The Israeli strike on the southern suburb of Beirut targeted a meeting of the Radwan Leadership Committee affiliated with Hezbollah, and more than 20 people were present at the location.

- The raid targeted a meeting on the second floor underground, and the missiles hit the building's car port and penetrated it, reaching the aforementioned floor.

- The fate of Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil is still unclear.

- A number of Radwan Force leaders were injured after the raid that targeted them.





