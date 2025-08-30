⚡️ Indonesia’s Prez Prabowo Subianto CANCELS China trip amid HUGE protests

3 KILLED after angry MOB set fire to local parliament in Makassar

Prabowo was due to attend China's VICTORY Day parade

Adding more next day:

Strategic shift towards BRICS makes Indonesia prime target for color revolution tactics – analyst

💬 "In recent years, Indonesia has become a strategic player in Asia through its BRICS membership, open cooperation with China on the Belt and Road Initiative, and its closeness to the SCO," Iranian international affairs expert Alisher Yazdani said.

💬 "From the imperialist West's perspective, this stance has made Indonesia a potential target for destabilization and 'color revolutions,” he added.

Yazdani sees evidence of foreign influence on the protests. The use of 'pirate flag' symbols, similar to tactics seen in protests in other regions, indicates a foreign hand behind the demonstrations, the analyst said.

He said the events appear to be a platform for foreign exploitation, aimed at pulling Indonesia away from its independent path and strategic BRICS partnerships.