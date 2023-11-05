BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jason Shurka - THE ANTIDOTE - Dr. Bryan Ardis - The Explosive Truth, Origin, and Antidote for Covid-19 Please SHARE EVERYWHERE - 10-05-2023
Oldyoti's Home Page
2265 views • 11/05/2023

Watch this explosive interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis and Jason Shurka exposing the truth, origin, and unexpected antidote for C19 that ravaged the world.Dr. Bryan Ardis is a renowned doctor and researcher who has been at the forefront of uncovering the origins of C19 and finding ways to counter its effects. Despite facing resistance from major pharmaceutical companies, Dr. Ardis remains steadfast in his mission to unearth the truth.

TLS has been closely monitoring Dr. Ardis's progress over the past year and supports his efforts to disseminate this vital information to a global audience. This interview serves to bring his valuable insights to the forefront.

Share this interview far and wide to reach the world.
_________________________________________________________________________
It's time to assist your body in coping with the constant onslaught of external factors by strengthening its resilience. The EESystem facilitates an environment that encourages your body to thrive, allowing it to function optimally and maintain a state of equilibrium.

Find a UNIFYD Healing center here: https://unifydhealing.com

THANK YOU!!!

nicotinevenomcovid19antidotejason shurkadr bryan ardis
