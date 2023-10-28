Fabled Enemies 2008

Fabled Enemies by Jason Bermas is the latest film to question the events of September 11th 2001. Instead of the focus being on physical anomalies surrounding the attacks, it focuses on a vast intelligence network and how they were able to succeed almost 7 years ago.





It begins with footage from the morning itself reminding everyone that in the court of public opinion Osama Bin laden was convicted on day 1, there were no other suspects. We then delve into the fact that many of the alleged hijackers were trained at U.S. military facilities, and still others had ties to the FBI. When others within the FBI tried to go after Bin Laden, and his financial supporters there investigations were impeded and shut down.









Able Danger the Black Ops program that identified the hijackers prior to 9/11 had also tried to move the information tot he FBI, but the FBI still was not interested for some reason. Anthony Shaffer who headed up this team later met with Phillip Zelikow, the Executive Director of the 9/11 Commission, to try and pass this information along after the fact. It was then covered up, not included in the report, and Shaffer and his team were gagged and slandered.





The film then explores the mystery of those who were detained on the morning of September 11th. Several vans were stopped that morning containg Israeli citizens, who either seemed to have prior knowledge of the attacks, or had explosives in their vehicle. When investigators started looking into this network it was revealed they did indeed have a classified role in 9/11, and that two companies within the United States may have been helping them gain their intel.