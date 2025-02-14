🚨 Chancellor Scholz calls for state of emergency in Germany

Outgoing Chancellor Scholz has urged the Bundestag to declare a state of emergency "in the wake of recent events", including Trump's comments on Ukraine.

This move could allow Germany to bypass debt restrictions and take out more loans.

More on Scholz:

JD Vance ghosts Olaf Scholz, showing Germany 'isn't taken seriously'

"We don’t need to see him; he won’t be chancellor long,” an undisclosed former US official explained to the media Vance’s take on talks with Scholz.

Ironically, Vance will hold a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whose position is purely symbolic. Reportedly, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Chancellor Minister Wolfgang Schmidt will participate to ensure that the government has some say, at least.

“This is an embarrassing setback that just shows how Germany isn't taken seriously as a major power player in Europe by the Trump team,” said one senior Eastern European diplomat.

Germany will hold snap elections on 23 February to elect a Bundestag member. Scholz’s SPD is forecast to lose the race with CDU/CSU taking the upper hand.

Adding on Germany:

Friedrich Merz: Germany's future leader or BlackRock's PAWN?

The 69-year-old CDU leader is seen as a potential German chancellor and even a "savior" of Europe by some. But what do his ties to US financial giant BlackRock (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/42910) reveal about his true priorities?

🔎 Merz and BlackRock: A strategic alliance?

▪️A career politician and former Merkel deputy, Merz joined the CDU at 17.

▪️In 2016, BlackRock appointed him to lead its German supervisory board, valuing his deep political connections.

▪️The firm sought Merz to expand its influence in Europe, grow its business, and deflect criticism.

▪️He was highly valued at BlackRock, including by CEO Larry Fink, Handelsblatt reported.

▪️By 2020, when Merz left, BlackRock had expanded its EU footprint to hold over 15% of Germany’s top 30 firms (DAX30) together with Vanguard.

▪️BlackRock was also accused of shaping EU policies to serve its financial interests.

▪️“No company in Germany can ignore BlackRock’s opinion,” Handelsblatt noted, citing its dominance in Siemens and other major firms.

🔻Merz’s hawkish stance: serving BlackRock?

▪️A staunch NATO and EU supporter, Merz pushes for a centralized Europe under stronger German leadership, reducing national sovereignty.

▪️He advocates for dismantling national armies in favor of an EU military force.

▪️He strongly supports sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, risking escalation with Russia.

▪️His militarist stance aligns with BlackRock’s interests, as the firm, managing $11.55T in assets, profits from global conflicts, including in Ukraine and Gaza.

▪️BlackRock holds $80.8B in arms manufacturers, raising concerns about the financial motivations behind its geopolitical influence.

▪️At the World Economic Forum (WEF), CEO Larry Fink controversially suggested depopulation benefits automation and AI expansion.

Is Merz acting in Germany’s national interests or advancing BlackRock’s financial rise?

