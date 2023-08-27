FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 103:6-11 Sabbath Prayer, 20230826

O my Gracious, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.

6 Merciful Father, through Your daily blessings, You execute righteousness and justice for all who are oppressed.

7 You made known Your Ways to Prophet Moses and others, Your acts to the children of Israel.

8 Heavenly Father, You are Glorious and Gracious, slow to

anger, and abounding in Mercy.

9 Holy Father, because of my Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, You do not strive with me, nor will You keep Your anger forever.

10 Also, Merciful Father, because of Your SON’s Atonement, You do not deal with me according to my sins, nor punish me according to my iniquities.

11 For as the Heavens are high above the earth, so great is Your Mercy toward those who fear and obey You.

Thank You Heavenly Father for Your daily Divine blessings. Also, thank You for granting my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 103:6-11, personalized, NKJV).

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).





