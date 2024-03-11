BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Her body convulsed continuously, she fell to the ground and could no longer stand up
High Hopes
24 views • 03/11/2024

Pitiful Animal


March 11, 2024


Malia was a dog that was ignored by her owner even though she was struggling with illness

The girl's owner left her lying in the outdoor yard without being able to help

People called the rescue team @nuevaecijarescueddogs to ask them to help Malia

When they arrived, they saw a little girl lying on the ground struggling, she had a hard time getting up

She was walking with a limp, it looked like she could fall at any moment

Her body convulsed constantly, she went through a lot of pain due to illness

The girl's owner did not treat her well, the rescue team compromised with the owner to take her away

Seeing her suffer like that made everyone very sad

The girl was quickly taken to the hospital for examination

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3W-91RFrpM


dogrescueconvulsionspitiful animalunable to stand
