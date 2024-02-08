Umbrella Against Death

Drastic climate change brings massive disasters. Are there any tools for humanity to resist the climate? What do ALLATRA scientists suggest? Why are unprecedented fires, floods, droughts, extreme heat, volcanic eruptions, and earthquakes taking place around the world? Why is this happening like an avalanche and simultaneously across the globe? Why is the ocean heating at a disastrous pace? Why is climate change happening so rapidly? Is there any chance for survival, and is there at least any hope for the future?

Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org



Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra



#DrasticClimateChange #AllatRa #ExtremeWeatherInTheWorld