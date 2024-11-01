BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Arms dealers arrested that armed the terrorists of the Crocus City Hall attack
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
96 views • 7 months ago

The arms dealers who armed the terrorists who carried out the attack on Crocus City Hall have been arrested, Kommersant writes.

According to the investigation, four residents of Ingushetia supplied the terrorists with blank-firing machine guns, previously converted into combat ones, as well as a supply of ammunition for them. 

In total, the terrorists received four machine guns, 68 magazines and 2 thousand cartridges . According to the testimony of the defendants in the investigation, they were transferred more than 1 million rubles for the weapons and ammunition.

FSB and criminal investigation officers detained Medov and Aushev in Ingushetia. Two of their fellow countrymen have been declared wanted. The publication notes that earlier, in 2022, Aushev was prosecuted for illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition (Part 3 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code), but served only a few months. And Aliyev received an administrative penalty for violating the rules for storing weapons under Part 4 of Article 20.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

