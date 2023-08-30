X22 REPORT Ep. 3151a - [CB] Time Is Almost Up, Their System Only Allows Them To Exit The Economy One Way

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3151a - August 29, 2023

[CB] Time Is Almost Up, Their System Only Allows Them To Exit The Economy One Way





The people are rejecting the climate change agenda, but the EU will not let it go. They will push this unto the very end. Bidenonomics is failing and the people know it, soon the people will say enough. The [CB] only has one path, and this path will destroy them.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!







