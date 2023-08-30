X22 REPORT Ep. 3151a - [CB] Time Is Almost Up, Their System Only Allows Them To Exit The Economy One Way

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3151a - August 29, 2023
[CB] Time Is Almost Up, Their System Only Allows Them To Exit The Economy One Way
The people are rejecting the climate change agenda, but the EU will not let it go. They will push this unto the very end. Bidenonomics is failing and the people know it, soon the people will say enough. The [CB] only has one path, and this path will destroy them.
