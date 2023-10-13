LOCATION of the LAKE OF FIRE is outside of JERUSALEM #lakeoffire #gehenna #deadsea #revelation19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Extract from Commentary Revelation 19:20
The Lake of Fire is in “Gehenna” (hell) the valley of Hinnom (Mark
9:43-45; Matt. 10:28). This place was originally designed for the Devil
and his Angels (Matt. 25:41). The Lake of fire burns with brimstone.
Brimstone (Sulphur, yellow) is used when judging the wicked (Luke
17:29).
For more information refer to
https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/