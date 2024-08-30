BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Insider: Gates Developing October Surprise Supervirus To Force Lockdowns Before Election
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
247 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
904 views • 8 months ago

Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are developing an election year “supervirus” to unleash on the United States, cause mass panic, and place the population on lockdown to steal the 2024 election.

According to an insider, Gates and Fauci are working to create a “supervirus” that combines rNA from SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, and HIV.

The goal is to develop a “supervirus” that can be aerosolized, spreading mpox infections from the sky. From those infections, HIV will then be transmitted to others through direct skin-to-skin contact.





Tags: Bill Gates, Gates, Supervirus, November election, election, 2024 election, Fauci, Mosquitoes, Monkeypox, HIV, Covid, mass, mass panic, lockdown, steal, depopulation, democide, SARS-CoV-2, aerosolize, mpox, infections, skin-to-skin, skin-to-skin contact

Keywords
electioninfectionsdepopulationstealmasshivbill gatesgatesdemocidefaucimosquitoesnovember electionlockdowncovidsars-cov-2mass panic2024 electionmonkeypoxsupervirusmpoxaerosolizeskin-to-skinskin-to-skin contact
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy