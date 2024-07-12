Do We Have a Base on Mars with Aliens Joseph Farrell – Part 3 of 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 3 of 3. Not for YouTube. UFOs, bases on Mars, and government secrecy.
• Schecky shares information about Haim Eshed, a former head of the Israeli space program, who claimed that the US has a base on Mars with astronauts working with aliens.
• Avi Loeb, a physicist and UFO researcher, later supported Eshed's credibiity.
• Joseph claims Joe McCarthy was investigating UFOs before his death, and Trump may have ties to McCarthy through Roy Cohn and his uncle John Trump.
• Joseph and Schecky discuss Trump's Space Force, NASA's secrets, and extraterrestrial life.
We talk about the globalists controlling the US government- not knowing who they are.
