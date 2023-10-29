Pro-Hamas Agitators & Ultra-Orthodox Jews Call for Israel’s Destruction SHUT DOWN Brooklyn Bridge

THOUSANDS of Pro-Hamas Agitators and “Ultra-Orthodox Jews” Calling for Israel’s Destruction SHUT DOWN Brooklyn Bridge – Businesses Vandalized with Disgusting Anti-Semitic Stickers





Saturday: Palestine protesters marching through Brooklyn make it to the Brooklyn Bridge





Thousands of pro-Hamas and ostensibly “Orthodox Jewish” protesters advocating Israel’s destruction have shut down the Brooklyn Bridge, according to reports.





The protest, “Flood Brooklyn for Palestine,” comes just one day after pro-Hamas protesters completely shut down Grand Central Station in Manhattan and Israel’s ground invasion of Hamas.





Businesses have been vandalized with disgusting anti-Semitic stickers, including “Zionism is Terrorism,” ‘From the U.S. to Palestine. Abolish the settler state,” and “Free Palestine.”





Attendees unveil a “Muslim-Jewish Antifascist Front” banner twitter.com/timcastnews/st…