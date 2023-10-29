Pro-Hamas Agitators & Ultra-Orthodox Jews Call for Israel’s Destruction SHUT DOWN Brooklyn Bridge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THOUSANDS of Pro-Hamas Agitators and “Ultra-Orthodox Jews” Calling for Israel’s Destruction SHUT DOWN Brooklyn Bridge – Businesses Vandalized with Disgusting Anti-Semitic Stickers
Saturday: Palestine protesters marching through Brooklyn make it to the Brooklyn Bridge
Thousands of pro-Hamas and ostensibly “Orthodox Jewish” protesters advocating Israel’s destruction have shut down the Brooklyn Bridge, according to reports.
The protest, “Flood Brooklyn for Palestine,” comes just one day after pro-Hamas protesters completely shut down Grand Central Station in Manhattan and Israel’s ground invasion of Hamas.
Businesses have been vandalized with disgusting anti-Semitic stickers, including “Zionism is Terrorism,” ‘From the U.S. to Palestine. Abolish the settler state,” and “Free Palestine.”
Attendees unveil a “Muslim-Jewish Antifascist Front” banner twitter.com/timcastnews/st…