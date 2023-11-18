Mouin Rabbani on Al Jazeera English Why Did Israel Raid Al Shifa Hospital (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Jadaliyya at:-

https://youtu.be/7Vy2Vq2B-jA?si=L4gC6pZdFy_c7VAK



18 Nov 2023

Jadaliyya Co-Editor Mouin Rabbani joined Al Jazeera English to discuss ongoing developments regarding Israel's invasion of Al Shifa Hospital, the justifications used to make way for the military's raid, and the evidence backing up those claims.





Featuring:

Mouin Rabbani has published and commented widely on Palestinian affairs, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the contemporary Middle East. He was previously Senior Analyst Middle East and Special Advisor on Israel-Palestine with the International Crisis Group, and head of political affairs with the Office of the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria. He is Co-Editor of Jadaliyya Ezine.