EPISODE 433: AFTERMATH

Guest host Jefferey Jaxen is joined by Dr. Pete Chambers, John Chase Taylor, and disaster recovery expert Steve Slepcevic to unpack the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas. Geoengineering researcher Jim Lee weighs in on the controversial debate around weather modification.





The Jaxen Report dives into Congress’s vaccine injury hearings, a new JAMA study showing a rise in chronic childhood illness, RFK Jr.'s defunding of GAVI, the FDA’s mixed messaging on myocarditis and Moderna approval for kids, and growing concerns over fluoride, PFAS, and other hidden toxic exposures.





Investigative journalist Alex Newman closes out the show with a deep dive into the rapid advance of AI, the transhumanist agenda, and the global control systems driving this digital transformation.





Guests: Dr. Pete Chambers, Steve Slepcevic, John Chase Taylor, Jim Lee, Alex Newman