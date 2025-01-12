Contrail vs. Chemtrail comparison, Chemtrail suddenly ending, and Chemtrail falling to the ground.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A contrail is a natural water vapor airplane condensation trail. A contrail is also much shorter in length compared to a chemtrail, which is much longer in length. Contrail short length, chemtrail long length. Here you will see them side by side. Next you will see a chemtrail suddenly stop when the chemical spray stops, which shows that chemtrails are real. The third chemtrail behavior you will see, is a chemtrail filmed in fast motion, descend and contaminate the ground.