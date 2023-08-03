The BIGGEST Disney Toy DUMP In HISTORY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is what happens when you go "woke" people stop buying your products like all these toys from Disney from Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Marvel, Pixar , etc. An amusing stroll thru retailers in clearance isles up to 50-80% off and still noone wants this stuff. Credit goes to WorldClass Bullshitters