Biden’s Biggest Democratic Critic (Manchin) Blows The Whistle on His EV Scheme
57 views • 04/24/2023

Biden’s Biggest Democratic Critic Blows The Whistle on His EV Scheme

The Biden administration's push for electric vehicles has faced criticism from Republicans and conservatives alike. Now, even some Democrats are speaking out against the plan. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the chair of the Senate Energy Committee, has warned that the plan will only serve to empower China and weaken America's energy security.


Sub To The Channel: http://nnn.is/Sub-to-N3

Get On Our Email List: http://nnn.is/email-newsletter-next-news

Source: https://youtu.be/_d7vjFHJTW4

green energybiden regimeev scheme
