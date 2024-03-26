❗️The Russian Investigative Committee asks the Court to Arrest the Eighth Accused in the case of the Attack in Crocus City Hall - 32-year-old Alisher Kasimov.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️The Investigative Committee asks the court to arrest the eighth accused in the case of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall - 32-year-old Alisher Kasimov, who, according to media reports, rented out the apartment to Shamsuidin Fariduni
The Wahhabi beard is in place. He is a native of Kyrgyzstan.