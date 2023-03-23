Mark of the Beast: Panera Bread to Scan Customers’ Palms for Checkout Payment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Panera Bread has just become the first national restaurant chain to introduce Amazon One's Palm Scanner in stores. The self-serve kiosk pioneer says it is using Amazon's palm recognition technology as a loyalty identification and payment system for its MyPanera program, which currently has 52 million members.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/22/23
