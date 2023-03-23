Mark of the Beast: Panera Bread to Scan Customers’ Palms for Checkout Payment

Panera Bread has just become the first national restaurant chain to introduce Amazon One's Palm Scanner in stores. The self-serve kiosk pioneer says it is using Amazon's palm recognition technology as a loyalty identification and payment system for its MyPanera program, which currently has 52 million members.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/22/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day