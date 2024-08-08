BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Internet Is Disappearing 🤔
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
137 views • 9 months ago

The Internet Is Disappearing 🤔

The internet is quietly disappearing, with many webpages from the past decade no longer accessible. Older content is especially at risk, vanishing at a much higher rate than newer pages. Broken links are widespread, affecting news sites and government pages, making it harder to find and trust information online. This issue of disappearing digital content underscores the fragility of online information and highlights the need for better digital preservation.

Social media and scholarly research are also suffering from digital decay. Many tweets vanish within months, and important legal and academic documents are often lost or not properly archived.

Google's removal of its "cached" links feature makes it even harder to access old content and track changes. As bot spam, ads, and AI-generated content flood the web, finding real, valuable information becomes increasingly difficult, creating a cluttered and less reliable digital landscape.

Keywords
thedisappearinginternet is
