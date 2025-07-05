Bountiful Garden Bliss: Harvests, Pesto, and New Seeds!

The garden has been bountiful again this week, giving e a good harvest of basil leaves for my basil pesto pasta. I’m starting new rounds of seeds: broccoli and cucumbers, next week other seeds such as melons. I put up a shade-cloth to protect the cucumbers from the strong summer sun, and I harvested more nice, big green beans. The tomato harvest is going great and I’ve spotted some tiny watermelons forming! So, let’s take a look back at what’s been a good week in the garden and the kitchen.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll