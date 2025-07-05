Bountiful Garden Bliss: Harvests, Pesto, and New Seeds!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The garden has been bountiful again this week, giving e a good harvest of basil leaves for my basil pesto pasta. I’m starting new rounds of seeds: broccoli and cucumbers, next week other seeds such as melons. I put up a shade-cloth to protect the cucumbers from the strong summer sun, and I harvested more nice, big green beans. The tomato harvest is going great and I’ve spotted some tiny watermelons forming! So, let’s take a look back at what’s been a good week in the garden and the kitchen.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll