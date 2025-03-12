Syria: Al-Jolani terrorists enjoys contacting the families of Alawites, saying he killed them

"Al-Jolani terrorists contact the families of their dead to gloat.

They show joy upon knowing that the murdered man was an Alawite."

@coastal_pen

These terrorists have always gloated about murdering Syrian civilians, have always tortured the families by sending mocking videos to them. (I only posted 1 of the videos. Cynthia)

For example, in 2018, a small Christian town was targeted with nine Grad missiles by al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists roughly four kilometers away from the town center.

Four days later, I went to the town and took the testimony of a man who lost everything to the terrorist attack: his wife, three young children, and mother were all killed in the initial bombardment.

...an older man there, spoke of his then-23-year-old daughter who had been studying French literature at university. After finishing her final exam some years ago, she was coming back to the town. She never reached home. An explosive device planted by terrorists on the road near the entrance to the town took her life.

This tortured man pulled out his mobile, showing me another element of the hell people in his town, and other towns being targeted, are enduring: the psychological torture of terrorists taunting them by posting videos of their pending attacks on the villages. The video he showed me showed sneering terrorists standing in front of a number of missiles, mockingly saying good morning, promising to send the missiles at them.

*I've cut the video to remove names or references to the town & faces of the people I spoke with.