What You Need To Know About THE GIANTS OF THE KOJIKI: Legends of Ancient Japan
WOODWARDTV
WOODWARDTV
52 followers
Follow
144 views • 07/29/2023

Long ago, in the distant land of Japan, there existed a profound belief in a realm where gods and giants roamed the earth, shaping its very fabric. At the heart of this captivating mythos lies the Kojiki, a revered text that narrates the origin of Japan and the awe-inspiring feats of divine giants.

“THE ANOMALY” MOON DOCUMENTARY CAMPAIGN: https://igg.me/at/TheAnomaly/x/33428340#/

WOODWARD ENTERTAINMENT: https://www.woodwardentertainment.com

WOODWARDTV ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2354504

INSTAGRAM: @jaewoodward FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093586728237

BRIGHTEON.COM: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwoodward2023

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WOODWARDTV:e

giantsancient textsshintojapanese culturemythological creaturescreation mythskojikijapanese historymythology and folklorejapanese literaturejapanese godsjapanese traditionsancient japanshinto deitiesjapanese folklorejapanese classicsjapanese religionkojiki summarykojiki analysiskojiki explanationkojiki translation
