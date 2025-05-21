BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Drugs, Rose, and Reverse Discrimination
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
5 views • 3 months ago

From debating the roots and realities of American immigration history and the evolving complexities of cultural assimilation, to unpacking the impact of the 1965 Immigration Act and discussing whether our system is truly as "systemically racist" as some claim, the conversation pulls no punches.


We examine everything from the shifting demographics of immigration and the recent arrival of South African Afrikaner refugees, to the persistent media narratives around race and discrimination.


But that's not all—this episode covers a wide range of topics including Pete Rose’s complicated case for entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the shifting landscape of drug pricing and Trump’s latest moves on pharmacy benefit managers (BPM), and the ongoing debates over healthcare and government involvement.


We also touch on local stories like Columbus’ approach to renter representation and a shocking crime wave, as well as national and cultural phenomena, such as the rise of AI girlfriends and shifting attitudes in younger generations.


Packed with insightful debate, historical perspective, and plenty of unfiltered opinions, this episode of Common Sense Ohio is your front-row seat to fact-based, common sense talk on today’s most complex issues—served up with the wit and candor you’ve come to expect from the team. Buckle up and join the conversation!


Common Sense Moments


00:00 Immigration and Assimilation History


07:41 Immigration Policy Shift in 1965


13:34 Desmond Tutu's Forgiveness Mission


18:53 Explaining Crime & Remorse


25:17 "Trump's Drug Pricing Reform"


28:49 Discussion on Free Market and Antitrust


36:11 "No EV Subsidies in Bill"


40:52 Son's Conservative Shift in Ohio


47:21 Alleged Abuse and Legal Controversy


48:54 Missing Evidence Raises Retrial Concerns


54:56 "Ohio Serial Killer Arrested"


01:03:00 American Apathy: Human Rights Concerns Ignored


01:06:47 "Madman Theory in Politics"


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

trumpbig pharmaimmigrationohiodrug prices
