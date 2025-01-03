BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHE EXPOSED A PEDOPHILE ON LIVE TV 📺💀 THEN SHE DIED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
228 views • 6 months ago

Natacha Jaitt tried to warn the world about a dark criminal organization that was operating in her own home country, practically with immunity... but nobody listened. And then, she died. Today's documentary is incredibly disturbing, and will wake you up to the real way the world is. I'm your host, Colin Browen, and you're watching THE CONSPIRACY FILES!

-

SUBSCRIBE TO "THE CONSPIRACY FILES" on YouTube!: https://www.youtube.com/@UCsYWvjBZc6nhVspRKh9BppQ

-

LISTEN TO "THE CONSPIRACY FILES" WHEREVER YOU GET YOUR PODCASTS!:

-Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5IY9nWD2MYDzlSYP48nRPl

-Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-conspiracy-files/id1752719844

-Amazon/Audible - https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/ab1ade99-740c-46ae-8028-b2cf41eabf58/the-conspiracy-files

-Pandora - https://www.pandora.com/podcast/the-conspiracy-files/PC:1001089101

-iHeart - https://iheart.com/podcast/186907423/

-PocketCast - https://pca.st/dpdyrcca

-CastBox - https://castbox.fm/channel/id6193084?country=us

-

"THE CONSPIRACY FILES" is the most DANGEROUS show on the internet. Join host COLIN BROWEN (of "The Paranormal Files" and "Murder In America") as he dives deep into some of the world's most dangerous and disturbing conspiracy theories. From Epstein Island to the North Fox ring and the murder of Marilyn Monroe, NO STORY is off limits and NO DETAILS or INFORMATION will be left out. If you like conspiracies, mysteries and true crime, then THIS SHOW is for you. Get ready to have your mind blown.

-

SUBSCRIBE to "The Paranormal Files" (my ghost hunting channel!): https://www.youtube.com/theparanormalfilesofficialchannel?sub_confirmation=1

-

LISTEN TO MURDER IN AMERICA (my podcast)!

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/episode/204fV6xstY3a5atxoHOhz8?si=H1einpJoR42jnfmEjqk5qw

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/murder-in-america/id1547409175

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/tkz56KWDmYAyVNAZA

-

Connect with me on social media! ?

Colin's INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/colinbrowen/

The Conspiracy Files INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/conspiracyfilespodcast?igsh=MWgxamxmOW44MWZpOA==

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/share/PUK2AgELoekFzHye/?mibextid=LQQJ4d

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@theparanormalfiles

-

? My music! (“Sun, Sand & Sadness”!) ?:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1T4Rja27bawDu7c2KhvoJT

-

Research this case on your own using the links below!:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vQQPHJr1hbobeD2v5WVfizoOCmHrwfSAlYlrvdQt6fe9n07yDvWMT3rnqleff81KbSmV6LuGx8ve1Zh/pub

-

(c) BLOOD IN THE SINK PRODUCTIONS 2024


Source: https://youtu.be/n83IIgTPV6E

Keywords
murderednatacha jaittmulti pronged attackthe conspiracy filespedophile exposed
