US-Israel Inch Toward Wider, More Dangerous War
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
119 views • 7 months ago

US-Israeli Aggression Across the Middle East

- Following Iran’s missile barrage in the beginning of October, initial reports of “minimal damage” have given way to admissions of much more serious damage;

- Iran may have over 3,000 missiles and is reportedly expanding production even further;

- Israel possesses air defenses capable of intercepting Iranian missiles, but do not exist in the volumes necessary to prevent saturation by large-scale attacks and may not exist in large enough quantities to outlast waves of Iranian missile strikes;

- Iran lacks significant conventional offensive military power and instead relies on asymmetrical networks across the region to keep US-Israeli aggression at a distance;

- Iran’s extensive missile forces serve as a deterrence meant to raise the cost of US-Israeli military aggression across the region, but is not capable of “destroying” Israel;

- The US and Israel lack the conventional military capabilities required to “destroy” Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, or Iran as viable nation-states, but do possess significant stockpiles of nuclear weapons;

How to Support my Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
iranisraelusaww3the new atlas
