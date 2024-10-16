US-Israel Inch Toward Wider, More Dangerous War

US-Israeli Aggression Across the Middle East

- Following Iran’s missile barrage in the beginning of October, initial reports of “minimal damage” have given way to admissions of much more serious damage;

- Iran may have over 3,000 missiles and is reportedly expanding production even further;

- Israel possesses air defenses capable of intercepting Iranian missiles, but do not exist in the volumes necessary to prevent saturation by large-scale attacks and may not exist in large enough quantities to outlast waves of Iranian missile strikes;

- Iran lacks significant conventional offensive military power and instead relies on asymmetrical networks across the region to keep US-Israeli aggression at a distance;

- Iran’s extensive missile forces serve as a deterrence meant to raise the cost of US-Israeli military aggression across the region, but is not capable of “destroying” Israel;

- The US and Israel lack the conventional military capabilities required to “destroy” Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, or Iran as viable nation-states, but do possess significant stockpiles of nuclear weapons;

