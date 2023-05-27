Vaxxed Vancouver Artist “Jana Rayne MacDonald” Dies Suddenly On Mother’s Day 💉(2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid BC
May 24, 2023
Jana Rayne MacDonald, an artist from Vancouver BC, was murdered by the experimental Covid-19 injections. There is no other way to word it. This is extremely sad. R.I.P. (May 2023) 🇨🇦 #DiedSuddenly 💉
http://www.janaraynemacdonald.com/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FQGX2J9L2sDF/