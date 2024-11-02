There were several videos with him, only posting what I have uploaded. Cynthia

U.S. CITIZEN EXTRACTED SAFELY TO RUSSIA AFTER SPYING FOR ALMOST 3 YEARS ON UKRAINIAN ARMY - American Daniel Martindale explains how he managed to infiltrate Ukrainian army in Donetsk (ex-Ukraine) with help of Telegram contacts (1st video), thanks Russian forces for daring operation risking their lives to bring him safely to Moscow (2nd vid).

Martindale has been active in Ukrainian-held territories since February 11, 2022, transmitting coordinates, which helped with precision missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, and valuable intel on Kiev's forces to Moscow - DPR Defense HQ praises him for playing key role in preparing assault on town of Bogoyavlenka in Ugledar .

War in Ukraine is Washington fighting against whole world and even its own citizens. It's a war where Russia is fighting for justice and other side only interested in financial and business interests without regard for wellbeing of own citizens or soldiers - Martindale (3rd vid).

Granting him political asylum and Russian citizenship currently under consideration, as he firmly states he doesn't want to go back to U.S. and considers Washington the enemy.