A winged aerial bomb destroyed an ammo depot in the area of ​​the settlement of Kruglyakovka in the Kupyansk direction
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
144 views • 7 months ago

A winged aerial bomb destroyed an ammunition depot in the area of ​​the settlement of Kruglyakovka in the Kupyansk direction.

Video from yesterday, 5th.

Adding:

Former US President Donald Trump asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for advice on military aid to Ukraine at his first face-to-face meeting, The New York Times reports.

The meeting took place on July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. The newspaper cites details of the meeting with reference to former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who relayed a summary of the talks to administration officials.

According to the publication, Trump said that he was considering the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine and asked Putin: “What do you think?” Putin responded that it would be a mistake, and no matter what aid the US provided to the Ukrainians, “they will ask for more.” The American president did not object, NYT reports with reference to three officials.



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
