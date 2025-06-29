Ep. 1852: Rhode Island's 'Assault Weapons' Ban & Its Big 2A History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/ep-1852-rhode-islands-assault-weapons-ban-its-big-2a-history/
I've done a brief rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Governor McKee Signs Bill Banning the Sale of Assault Weapons
https://governor.ri.gov/press-releases/governor-mckee-signs-bill-banning-sale-assault-weapons
* Rhode Island Constitution
https://ballotpedia.org/Rhode_Island_Constitution
* Rhode Island's Treason & Related Offenses
https://webserver.rilegislature.gov/Statutes/TITLE11/11-43/INDEX.htm
* USA Patriot Act Resolutions, Rhode Island, pp. 356-359
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B_3GXBIfLVB8VTRQM0JJYld5YWs/view?resourcekey=0-5rsnIAdYf5kmGhO7npIJ4A
* SPECIAL REPORT: BIG 2A HISTORY BEING MADE IN LITTLE RHODE ISLAND
https://www.firearmsnews.com/editorial/special-report-big-2a-history-being-made-in-little-rhode-island/360894
#RhodeIsland #2A #GunControl #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance