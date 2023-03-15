BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CrossTalk News: Taking Down The Satanic World Order w/David Wolfe
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
11 views • 03/15/2023

Cross Talk News


March 14, 2023


Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren and Edward interview David "Avocado" Wolfe about the Satanist Regime who is re-writing our history, poisoning our food, and tainting our air and water with dangerous chemicals. He also details the truth behind the "Space Programs" an discuss in detail the movement to silence Flat Earthers.


Support the Sponsors: For a Limited Time, Freedom Law School is enrolling students! If you believe taxation is theft, go to https://FreedomLawSchool.org to never again pay the DC Swamp.

Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews

Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.

Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2d5zb8-live-8pm-crosstalk-news-taking-down-the-satanic-world-order-wdavid-wolfe.html


Keywords
truthnwonew world orderwaterdangerous chemicalsavocadorewriting historydavid wolfeedward szallpoisoning our foodflat eartherslauren witzkespace programscross talksatanist regimetainting our air
