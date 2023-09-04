PLANET X - EARTH CHANGES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JOINING 2 VIDEOS, STILL SMALL VOICE FROM 2 YEARS AGO, AND THE TWO PREACHERS FROM 1 WEEK AGO. THESE ARE NOT MAN-MADE CLIMATE CATASTROPHES, BUT THE EFFECTS OF A PLANET ENTERING OUR SOLAR SYSTEM, AS ALWAYS, YOU DECIDE.
----------
Act of Contrition
O my God,
I am heartily sorry for having offended Thee,
and I detest all my sins,
because I dread the loss of heaven, and the pains of hell;
but most of all because they offend Thee, my God,
Who are all good and deserving of all my love.
I firmly resolve, with the help of Thy grace,
to confess my sins, to do penance,
and to amend my life.
Amen.