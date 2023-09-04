PLANET X - EARTH CHANGES

JOINING 2 VIDEOS, STILL SMALL VOICE FROM 2 YEARS AGO, AND THE TWO PREACHERS FROM 1 WEEK AGO. THESE ARE NOT MAN-MADE CLIMATE CATASTROPHES, BUT THE EFFECTS OF A PLANET ENTERING OUR SOLAR SYSTEM, AS ALWAYS, YOU DECIDE.

Act of Contrition

O my God,

I am heartily sorry for having offended Thee,

and I detest all my sins,

because I dread the loss of heaven, and the pains of hell;

but most of all because they offend Thee, my God,

Who are all good and deserving of all my love.

I firmly resolve, with the help of Thy grace,

to confess my sins, to do penance,

and to amend my life.

Amen.