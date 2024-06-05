Rep. Delia Ramirez calls President Biden’s new border restrictions “dangerous”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Biden has announced major restrictions on migrants seeking asylum along the U.S.-Mexico border. The new plan would let immigration officials quickly deport migrants who enter the U.S. without an asylum appointment whenever the weekly average of illegal daily crossings exceeds 2,500. Democratic Illinois Congresswoman Delia Ramirez has been among progressives who have criticized the move as “dangerous.”
