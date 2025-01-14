© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Following a career in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr Mike Yeadon tells Charles Malet how and why the mRNA COVID jabs were designed to injure, kill and cause infertility.
Read the write-up here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/licence-to-kill-drugs-with-consequences-with-dr-mike-yeadon
Mirrored - UK Column
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/