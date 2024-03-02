How Do They Stop Us?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Train Is Leaving The Station
* NYT just backed up the bus over [Bidan] again.
* The left is trying to maneuver him out.
* Trump is building an insurmountable lead — and picking up momentum.
* Their lawfare crumbled around them.
* They’re going after DJT for a reason; and people see it.
* Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.
* That is something we have to set right for the good of this nation.
* Illegals are not ‘newcomers’ and have no legitimate right to come here.
* The agents of chaos and anarchy want your life to be even harder.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3433: The Left Is Running Scared (2 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4gt720-episode-3433-the-left-is-running-scared.html