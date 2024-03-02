BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Do They Stop Us?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
119 views • 03/02/2024

The Train Is Leaving The Station

* NYT just backed up the bus over [Bidan] again.

* The left is trying to maneuver him out.

* Trump is building an insurmountable lead — and picking up momentum.

* Their lawfare crumbled around them.

* They’re going after DJT for a reason; and people see it.

* Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.

* That is something we have to set right for the good of this nation.

* Illegals are not ‘newcomers’ and have no legitimate right to come here.

* The agents of chaos and anarchy want your life to be even harder.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3433: The Left Is Running Scared (2 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4gt720-episode-3433-the-left-is-running-scared.html

