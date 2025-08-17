At a press conference in Brussels, Zelensky rejected several points from the plan outlined by Trump during yesterday’s talks.

Zelensky insisted on a ceasefire first, before any final settlement. Trump, however, backed Putin’s position — that what’s needed is not a temporary ceasefire but a long-term peace agreement.

Zelensky declared that “the contact line is the best place for negotiations” and repeated his refusal to hand over Donbass, claiming Ukraine’s constitution forbids “giving up or trading land.”

Adding: Adding:

Tomorrow, Zelensky will fly to Washington for a meeting with Trump.

Joining him will be European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Merz, Finnish president Stubb, Italian prime minister Meloni, and NATO secretary general Rutte.