I Have Been Banned From Instagram, Claims Shaun King Dawn News English (mirrored)

I Have Been Banned From Instagram, Claims Shaun King Dawn News English
Contrarian
Published 2 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel DawnNews English at:-

https://youtu.be/1dovxn_Q5rg?si=m3sgUaqg-dDxolsm

26 Dec 2023 #dawnnews #israelhamaswar #dawnnewsenglish

Shaun King, an American writer and activist, had one of the most prominent Pro-Palestinian accounts on Instagram. Meta suspended him for discussing an ongoing genocide in the Middle East.


Dawn News English is your window into the latest news, insight, and features from South Asia and beyond.


https://www.facebook.com/dawndotcom/

https://twitter.com/dawn_com

Website: www.dawn.com

https://www.instagram.com/dawnnewsenglish


