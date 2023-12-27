I Have Been Banned From Instagram, Claims Shaun King Dawn News English (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel DawnNews English at:-
https://youtu.be/1dovxn_Q5rg?si=m3sgUaqg-dDxolsm
26 Dec 2023 #dawnnews #israelhamaswar #dawnnewsenglish
Shaun King, an American writer and activist, had one of the most prominent Pro-Palestinian accounts on Instagram. Meta suspended him for discussing an ongoing genocide in the Middle East.
