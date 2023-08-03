BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

365 ♪♬ Sinnerman, where you gonna run to ... ♪♪♬
Savannah Nobel
Savannah Nobel
924 followers
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
4001 views • 08/03/2023

Sinnerman, wo wirst Du hinlaufen

an DEM Tag ...


Ich renne zum Felsen

bitte verstecke mich

Nein, schrie der Felsen

ich kann Dich nicht verstecken


Sagte ich, was ist denn mit Dir los, Felsen

siehst Du nicht, daß ich Dich brauche?

An dem Tag ...


So laufe ich zum Fluß

aber der Fluß kochte über

ich laufe zum Meer

aber das Meer kochte

an dem Tag ...


Dann renne ich zu GOTT ...

Oh Lord, verstecke mich

siehst Du nicht, daß ich bete ...


Aber Gott sagte

Scher Dich zum Teufel


So rannte er zum Teufel,

der hatte aber schon gewartet.

An dem Tag ...


Er lief zu GOTT

Oh Lord, versteck mich

siehst Du nicht, daß ich Dich brauche

Aber Gott sagt

- verstecken?

Wo warst Du ?

Wo warst Du denn, als Du beten hättest sollen?

Sinnerman

(Anm: und Sinnerwoman)

An dem Tag ...


-----------------------


Oh, sinnerman, where you gonna run to?

Where you gonna run to?

All on that day ...


I got to run to the rock

Please hide me

All on that day ...


But the rock cried out

I can't hide you

there all on that day ...


I said - rock what's the matter with you, rock?

Don't you see I need you, rock?


Good Lord, all on that day


So I run to the river, it was boilin'

I run to the sea, it was boilin'

all on that day ...


So I run to the Lord

Please hide me

Lord, don't you see me prayin'?


But the Lord said

go to the Devil

He said, go to the Devil

All on that day ...


So I ran to the Devil

He was waitin'

all on that day ...


He said, hide?

Where were you?

When you oughta have been prayin' ?


Sinnerman, you oughta be prayin'

sinnerman oughta be prayin'

all on that day ...


Keywords
ninasimonesinnerman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy