Why are Americans not speaking out against Israel's genocide? If Americans Knew Founder Alison Weir
IfAmericansKnew
IfAmericansKnew
3 followers
56 views • 3 months ago

Interview with Alison Weir by longtime journalist Afshin Rattansi broadcast on May 25, 2025. Description: On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to Alison Weir, the Founder and Executive Director of If Americans Knew. She discusses the purpose of her organisation which is to educate Americans on Israel’s historical and contemporary crimes against Palestinians which their tax dollars pay for, the mainstream media’s whitewashing of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and omission of the US’ role in Israel’s atrocities, the incident where the FBI visited her over her work and the threats she faces, the smears of ‘anti-Semitism’ against those who oppose Israel’s action, the power of the pro-Israel lobby and AIPAC over all levels of government, and much more."


Link to original:

https://rumble.com/v6tuo01-israels-genocide-in-gaza-is-dwarfing-the-nazi-holocaust-if-americans-knew-f.html


Alison Weir's book is at https://www.amazon.com/Against-Our-Better-Judgment-History/dp/149591092X


Info on Afshin Rattansi

https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B002BMFZSC/about


Info on Alison Weir: https://ifamericansknew.org/about_us/alisonweir.html

Keywords
genocideholocaustiak
