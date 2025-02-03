P174 Parash 16 BeShalach (When he let go) Sh’mot/Exodus 13:17 - 17:16

Theme & Message – The focus of this lesson is that of letting go of the flesh in its many manifestations. It is about the struggle we, as humans, face when we allow our flesh to interfere with drawing near to our Lord. In order to truly know Him, we must completely trust Him, we must allow Him to take complete control, allow Him to be our provider, allow Him to fight the battles with the enemy. The first critical step in this life change is the letting go of the life we knew before accepting the Lord while also denying the desires of the flesh and only following only what is prescribed in the scriptures. Celebrate only that which is of God. Also we must allow the bitters waters of our life of the past be sweetened by the piece of wood that was used to bring us salvation and living water.

Sh’mot/ Exodus 15 - In this chapter,

I. Israel looks back upon Egypt with a song of praise for their deliverance. Here is,

I. The song itself (v. 1-19). 2. The solemn singing of it (Exo_15:20, Exo_15:21).

II. Israel marches forward in the wilderness (Exo_15:22), and there, 1. Their discontent at the waters of Marah (Exo_15:23, Exo_15:24), and the relief granted them (Exo_15:25, Exo_15:26). 2. Their satisfaction in the waters of Elim (Exo_15:27).

