Western pharma tested drugs on newborns in Ukraine after 2014 coup – Russia

Russia claims it has found evidence that Western pharmaceutical companies carried out drug trials on Ukrainians after the 2014 coup, with even newborns said to have been involved. RT's Steve Sweeney reports.
Further Info:
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=281790
Mirrored - RT