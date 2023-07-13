Fear has become the tool of the Power Elite to control the masses...

...by severing their relationship with God, and putting faith in man.

If ever there was an important message that God fearing Americans and people of faith around the world need to hear, it is that faith can easily replace fear, and must do so for the sake of humanity.

Evil can only flourish in a climate of fear and isolation, while faith can flourish in good times or bad when we open our hearts to the will of God.

Fear and anger is the life source of evil people.

Their existence is enhanced by the misery and suffering of others; explaining their need for wars, bloodshed, laboratory created disease, starvation, persecution, and suffering, in a world of otherwise unlimited human, spiritual, intellectual and natural resources.

The next staged event is undoubtedly being planned or already underway. I don't know about you, but to me, anyone who even listens to these loons is probably a candidate for a rubber room or might be suffering from blood clots in the brain from their 4 or 5 Covid jabs. The most important lessons to be learned from the past 3 years is: never blindly follow anyone, question everyone, and put your faith in God........not in man.