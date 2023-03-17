Catching Caimans in the Amazon

For more better quality videos check out,

Caimans are common in the Amazon. During my stay at Amazon Antonio's Lodge in Amazonas our guide, Jungle James, took us out one night on the Urubu River to spot caimans. Armed with flashlights we got in a canoe and silently glided through the water in the flooded forest in search of these elusive creatures. Here's what we found and learned.

