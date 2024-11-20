Shall We Play A Game?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dangerous New Escalation In Russia & Our Blackmailed Politicians
* Permanent Washington decides nuclear war is preferable to Donald Trump.
* The prayers of good people got President Trump elected 2 weeks ago.
* Wars with Russia & Iran are the counterattack.
Enjoy The Climax Of This [Bidan] Show
* We are larping a high-tech movie starring a lowlife crime family/puppet regime.
* This act is called “Weekend At Bernie’s”.
* The left is trying to add a “Wag The Dog” plot twist.
* Their brinkmanship is a non-starter; but no doubt there will be some other surprise ending.
* There are no more nukes — and WW3 ain’t gonna happen.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 20 November 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-glenn-greenwald-2