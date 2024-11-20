BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shall We Play A Game?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
676 views • 6 months ago

Dangerous New Escalation In Russia & Our Blackmailed Politicians

* Permanent Washington decides nuclear war is preferable to Donald Trump.

* The prayers of good people got President Trump elected 2 weeks ago.

* Wars with Russia & Iran are the counterattack.


Enjoy The Climax Of This [Bidan] Show

* We are larping a high-tech movie starring a lowlife crime family/puppet regime.

* This act is called “Weekend At Bernie’s”.

* The left is trying to add a “Wag The Dog” plot twist.

* Their brinkmanship is a non-starter; but no doubt there will be some other surprise ending.

* There are no more nukes — and WW3 ain’t gonna happen.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 20 November 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-glenn-greenwald-2

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1859296735815712992

Keywords
irancensorshipdemocratsvladimir putinrussiadeep statetucker carlsondonald trumpcorporate mediaukrainenuclear warglenn greenwaldmike johnsonnihilismblackmailwargameswag the dogintel agenciesescalationwar machineruling classwar drumspermanent washingtonweekend at berniesbrinkmanship
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy