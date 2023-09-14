BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Press for Truth: Warning Do NOT Get The New Covid-19(84) Shot According To Top Vaccine Scientist And Surgeon General (mirrored)
255 views • 09/14/2023

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Press for Truth at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DQ8JBQ9D2tMp/

The FDA has approved a brand new Covid-19(84) vaccine and top level researchers, scientists and even Florida’s surgeon general are all recommending AGAINST getting the new shot.


In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while also discussing what the focus for those of us who are unvaccinated should be moving forward as they attempt to implement booster shots for life.


Sources:


https://news.yahoo.com/fda-approves-covid-vaccines-033432496.html


https://twitter.com/AaronSiriSG/status/1701412869215023351


https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/moderna-approved-1.6963996


https://themessenger.com/health/vaccine-covid-19-philadelphia-why-not-to-get-myocarditis-public-health


https://www.foxnews.com/health/covid-booster-warning-florida-surgeon-general-advises-people-not-get-new-vaccine


https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/researchers-question-one-size-fits-all-covid-booster-strategy-fda


Pfizer CEO Says 4th COVID-19(84) VACCINE COMING…Get Ready For Booster SHOTS FOR LIFE!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/pfizer-ceo-says-4th-covid-1984-vaccine-comingget-ready-for-booster-shots-for-life/


https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-authorizes-new-covid-19-shots-pfizer-moderna

Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
